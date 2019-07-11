Govt to intervene in NEET quota anomalies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take steps to rectify complaints that some Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates who had got higher rank in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were excluded from the community list.

The assurance in this regard was given by Minister for Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes A K Balan. Some of the complaints have reached the minister’s office directly while some have been received via e-mail. Some candidates complained they have been left out even after remitting fees after uploading community certificates.

A release from the minister’s office said the complaints have been brought to the notice of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. It is learnt that the situation could have been avoided had sufficient time been given to upload community certificate and a mechanism was put in place to ensure that the process has been done properly.

Balan has urged the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to look into the matter so that deserving SC/ST students find a place in the community quota.