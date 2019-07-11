Gowda behind my removal: Swamy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raju Narayana Swamy, former chairman of Coconut Development Board (CDB), on Wednesday held Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda responsible for his removal from the board.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, the IAS officer said he has been blamed for corruption incidents which occurred during the tenures of previous CDB chairpersons. Swamy said corruption to the tune of Rs 50 crore at CDB’s Mandya, Bengaluru and Kolkata centres were exposed by him.

“In Mandya, as many as 370 teak trees were cut illegally from CDB farm and the farm manager, Chinnarajan, was suspended following a probe. Gowda interfered in the incident to reinstate Chinnarajan. But I did not agree with him. Soon after, I was removed and Chinnarajan was reappointed in another farm,” he said.

In another instance, Gowda had written to Swamy with a demand to drop action against some persons who got away with funds allocated for Scheduled Tribe farmers by forging documents regarding the purchase of tractors.

“I had recommended a CBI probe into the incident. I have the letter given by Gowda (with me) to drop action against the corrupt persons in this incident,” he said. “Everyone knows the persons behind my removal from CDB. They are still operating against me. I don’t hope for any justice from the central and state governments. Judiciary is my last resort,” Swamy said. Responding to the statement made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that Swamy was involved in fund misappropriation, he said attempts were being made to defame him after he filed a case at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).