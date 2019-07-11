Home States Kerala

Helmetless pillion riders to pay hefty fine

Transport Minister A K Saseendran wants to go slow on the order

Published: 11th July 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Helmetless pillion riders can attract a fine of up to Rs 1,600! The state government is set to implement the order within a month, after three weeks of awareness drive by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

While Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the focus will be on creating awareness among motorists, senior officials of the MVD and Transport Department said the rules would be implemented as early as August first week.

The proposed new rules for motorists came up for discussion at the meeting chaired by Saseendran after Principal Secretary of Transport K R Jyothilal wrote letters to the State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, asking them to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court verdict in 2015 on making road safety rules mandatory.

“As per the plan, we will conduct awareness programme for the first 2-3 weeks, before implementing the decision,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority.

He said the decision could be implemented with the help of the Police Department. K Manoj Kumar, Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam, said his department has started imparting lessons on the need to wear helmets by pillion riders from Wednesday itself, based on the order. 

“Though the normal fine for the violation under this category is about Rs 100, the department can slap up to Rs 1,600 by incorporating violations such as dangerous driving (Rs 1,000) and disobedience of law (Rs 500),” Manoj Kumar said. In addition to the fine, the failure to comply with the safety rules would also result in denial of claims by insurance companies in case of accidents.

This is not the first time the Kerala Government is trying to enforce the rule on helmets for pillion riders. In September 2015, the Kerala High Court had made a similar verdict based on a petition by activist Basil Attippetty, seeking the rule for making helmet mandatory for pillion riders as per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. However, it was not implemented following protests and resistance.

PROTESTS THIS TIME TOO
The new rule has not gone down well with the two-wheelers’ association. The Two-wheelers and Four-Wheelers Owners Group is planning to petition the Chief Minister to revoke the rule in 15 days.

“The government is harassing motorists unnecessarily. If it is concerned about our safety, then it should build better roads.” said TAFOG state president Valiyashala Manikandan, who had founded the group after the transport commissioner said two-wheeler licence would be cancelled if the rider fails to wear a helmet.

MIXED RESPONSE FROM RIDERS
A section of motorists has urged the government not to implement the order in a hurry. “We used to go for long rides. Normally, whoever rides the bike wears helmets. If they introduce the new rule without prior notice period, many riders will face trouble,” said Ashwin, an MBA student from Fort Kochi.

Harikrishnan, a techie from Mattanchery
It is a move long overdue. Many of our friends in Bengaluru used to wear helmets. We may find it difficult in the beginning, but all of us are ready to obey the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road safety helmet
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp