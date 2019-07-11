Helmetless pillion riders to pay hefty fine

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Helmetless pillion riders can attract a fine of up to Rs 1,600! The state government is set to implement the order within a month, after three weeks of awareness drive by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

While Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the focus will be on creating awareness among motorists, senior officials of the MVD and Transport Department said the rules would be implemented as early as August first week.

The proposed new rules for motorists came up for discussion at the meeting chaired by Saseendran after Principal Secretary of Transport K R Jyothilal wrote letters to the State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, asking them to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court verdict in 2015 on making road safety rules mandatory.

“As per the plan, we will conduct awareness programme for the first 2-3 weeks, before implementing the decision,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority.



He said the decision could be implemented with the help of the Police Department. K Manoj Kumar, Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam, said his department has started imparting lessons on the need to wear helmets by pillion riders from Wednesday itself, based on the order.

“Though the normal fine for the violation under this category is about Rs 100, the department can slap up to Rs 1,600 by incorporating violations such as dangerous driving (Rs 1,000) and disobedience of law (Rs 500),” Manoj Kumar said. In addition to the fine, the failure to comply with the safety rules would also result in denial of claims by insurance companies in case of accidents.

This is not the first time the Kerala Government is trying to enforce the rule on helmets for pillion riders. In September 2015, the Kerala High Court had made a similar verdict based on a petition by activist Basil Attippetty, seeking the rule for making helmet mandatory for pillion riders as per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. However, it was not implemented following protests and resistance.

PROTESTS THIS TIME TOO

The new rule has not gone down well with the two-wheelers’ association. The Two-wheelers and Four-Wheelers Owners Group is planning to petition the Chief Minister to revoke the rule in 15 days.



“The government is harassing motorists unnecessarily. If it is concerned about our safety, then it should build better roads.” said TAFOG state president Valiyashala Manikandan, who had founded the group after the transport commissioner said two-wheeler licence would be cancelled if the rider fails to wear a helmet.

MIXED RESPONSE FROM RIDERS

A section of motorists has urged the government not to implement the order in a hurry. “We used to go for long rides. Normally, whoever rides the bike wears helmets. If they introduce the new rule without prior notice period, many riders will face trouble,” said Ashwin, an MBA student from Fort Kochi.

Harikrishnan, a techie from Mattanchery

It is a move long overdue. Many of our friends in Bengaluru used to wear helmets. We may find it difficult in the beginning, but all of us are ready to obey the order.