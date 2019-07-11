Home States Kerala

Jail biryani enters menu of food delivery app Swiggy in Kerala

At present, the jail sells around 25,000 chappathis, and over 500 biryanis a day, which is prepared by around 100 inmates, who are supervised by prison officials.

Published: 11th July 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Biriyani

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THRISSUR: Seeking to tap the hugely popular online food market, prison authorities in Kerala on Thursday began offering piping hot biriyani prepared by jail inmates. In the first phase, the plan is to sell biriyani combo online, priced at Rs 127.

The combo, which was specifically designed for online sale, includes 300 grams of biriyani rice, one roasted chicken leg piece, three chappathis, a cup cake, salad, pickle and one litre bottled water along with a plantain leaf to eat the food, authorities at the Viyyur central jail, where it is being prepared.

The prison authorities have tied up with Swiggy, online food delivery player, to deliver food from the Central Jail premises.

Freedom Food Factory, an enterprise selling food prepared by inmates at Kerala's prisons, has been engaged in the business since 2011.

"We are going online for the first time," Superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail, Nirmalanandan Nair told PTI.

"We started making and selling chappathis in 2011. It was the Viyyur Central jail which started making chappathis on commercial scale. The idea of going online was proposed by jail DGP Rishiraj Singh," he said. The jail food was a hit among people due to its quality and low price.

"We have already been selling various biriyanis, non-vegetarian curries, bakery items and other from Viyyur jail. We also have counter sales. But now we have decided to go online and sell a biriyani combo initially," he added.

Noting that the new facility would start from July 11, Nair said based on the feedback more items would be sold online.

"This does not mean that we are stopping the over-the-counter sale. As of now, Swiggy will deliver food within six km radius," he said.

At present, the jail sells around 25,000 chappathis, and over 500 biryanis a day, which is prepared by around 100 inmates, who are supervised by prison officials.

The state prison department is also considering a proposal to open portals of one of its central jails for common people to spend a day and night there to get the 'feel' of jail life by charging a fee.

The 'pay and stay' initiative is planned as part of a unique prison museum coming up in the premises of Viyyur Central prison in Thrissur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Biriyani Kerala jail Kerala prisoners Swiggy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp