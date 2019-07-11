Home States Kerala

Kochi Biennale donates Rs 3 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

The Chief Minister hailed the KBF’s endeavour as a sign of its social commitment, showing the artists’ care and concern for their fellow beings.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Wednesday donated Rs 3 crore it collected from the proceeds from an art auction conducted in January to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The amount was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram by a KBF delegation led by foundation president Bose Krishnamachari.

The Chief Minister hailed the KBF’s endeavour as a sign of its social commitment, showing the artists’ care and concern for their fellow beings. “It is a matter of pride that the artist community has stood with the state in relief and recovery efforts,” calling for further cooperation from the cultural world towards the government’s Rebuild Kerala mission.

The January 18 auction in Kochi had seen the participation of no less than 40 artists from India and abroad, contributing their works to the event titled ‘Art Rises for Kerala’. Among them were Gulammohammed Sheikh, Anish Kapoor, Dayanita Singh, Francesco Clemente, Anju Dodiya and K M Madhusudhanan.

“It is a small contribution,” Krishnamachari said, after handing over the cheque. “But it represents the coming together of the artist community for Kerala after the disastrous floods.”The auction, conducted by Mumbai-based Saffronart and the KBF, was held midway the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A public exhibition of the artworks was organised near the key biennale venue ahead of the auction.

KBF secretary Sunil V and treasurer Bonny Thomas were part of the foundation’s team that handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister in the presence of state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Biennale CM’s Relief Fund
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp