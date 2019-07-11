Shortage of stents likely to affect functioning of cath labs at MCHs

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a stern stand over the pending dues amounting to crores of rupees, the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposal (CDMID) has decided to take back the stock of stents kept at Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospitals (MCHs) as the deadline for clearing arrears ended on Wednesday. Accordingly, functioning of Cath labs at MCHs is likely to be stopped due to a shortage of the implant.

Distributors had stopped the supply of stents to hospitals from July 2 owing to the outstanding payment. Hospital authorities were also told that the stock kept at the Cath labs on consignment basis should be returned if the pending amount was not cleared before July 10. CDMID office-bearers are holding a meeting on Thursday to plan the future course of action.

CDMID state secretary Nidheesh P K said Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha MCHs have to settle a pending bill from 2012 to the tune of `34 crore.

“We had issued notices to hospital superintendents to release the amount before July 10. And, we also informed them that the remaining stock should be returned if the outstanding payment was not cleared. But, the hospitals have not cleared the dues so far. As the situation is very grave, CDMID decided to take back the stock,” he said. Meanwhile, Alappuzha MCH principal Dr N Sreedevi said efforts are on to clear the arrears and an amount of `1.5 crore was released last week. More funds are to be issued soon, she added.

“However, we can operate the Cath lab with the available stock for two weeks. But, its functioning can be affected in the long run,” said the principal. Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent of MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, said all steps were taken to make the payment. “We expect CDMID desists from taking back the stock. The Cath labs can be operated for a couple of weeks with the available stock,” he said.

CDMID also decided to stop the supply of stents to Kozhikode, Kottayam and Thrissur MCHs and General Hospitals from July 15 onward owing to long-pending dues. Notices have been issued to hospital superintendents informing them that the stents would not be delivered in case the amount is not paid before the deadline.