Stop awarding grace marks in board exams, HC tells govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to implement the directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations except in the case of ambiguity in the question papers.

Justice P V Asha passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by students of a CBSE school in Punalur seeking to implement the decisions taken at a meeting of education secretaries convened by the MHRD in 2017. The students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state are awarded grace marks for participation in extracurricular activities. However, even the most meritorious students studying in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) streams lose out to the students passing out from the state syllabus schools while seeking admission for undergraduate courses due to the system of awarding grace marks, the petitioners argued.

The government submitted that the representatives of the state board had informed the meeting that scrapping of the practice of awarding grace marks could not be implemented immediately and any change could be brought in only after holding discussions at various levels. The Higher Secondary Education Director had informed the government that a policy decision was required on the issue.

A detailed report was sought from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and a decision would be taken after receiving the report. The grace marks were being awarded to compensate the students for the time spent for participating in extracurricular activities, the state government said.