Home States Kerala

Stop awarding grace marks in board exams, HC tells govt

A detailed report was sought from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and a decision would be taken after receiving the report.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The High School Certificate Supplementary examination will conclude on July 14 and State Open School Certificate examination will continue till July 16 in Odisha.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to implement the directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations except in the case of ambiguity in the question papers.

Justice P V Asha passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by students of a CBSE school in Punalur seeking to implement the decisions taken at a meeting of education secretaries convened by the MHRD in 2017. The students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state are awarded grace marks for participation in extracurricular activities. However, even the most meritorious students studying in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) streams lose out to the students passing out from the state syllabus schools while seeking admission for undergraduate courses due to the system of awarding grace marks, the petitioners argued.

The government submitted that the representatives of the state board had informed the meeting that scrapping of the practice of awarding grace marks could not be implemented immediately and any change could be brought in only after holding discussions at various levels. The Higher Secondary Education Director had informed the government that a policy decision was required on the issue.

A detailed report was sought from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and a decision would be taken after receiving the report. The grace marks were being awarded to compensate the students for the time spent for participating in extracurricular activities, the state government said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp