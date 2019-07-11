UDF legislators to stage dharna against power tariff hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said UDF legislators would conduct a one-day sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat on July 18 in protest against the LDF Government’s policies leading to spiralling prices and hike in power tariff. He was speaking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He said UDF leaders are slated to conduct dharnas before all panchayat offices in protest against the anti-people policies of the state and Central governments.

He said the LDF Government under Pinarayi Vijayan was anti-people and it raised charges of everything bringing misery to people.

He said the government hiked power tariff and collected a large sum of money. He urged the government to continue the Karunya Benevolent Scheme and said that even while continuing Karunya insurance scheme, which is part of Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre, Karunya benevolent fund must be continued.