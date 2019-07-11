Vigilance raids find irregularities in government-run destitute homes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau on Wednesday unearthed several irregularities during a state-wide raid conducted in destitute homes run by the state government.

Raids were conducted in Children’s Homes, Old Age Homes, After Care Homes, Women’s Shelter Homes, Asha Bhavans and Special Homes.

It was found in the Government Observation Home in Thalassery, cash received thrice (`20,000) from the treasury was not recorded in the cash book and was spent without any vouchers. It was also found government funds were being spent indiscriminately.

In Thalassery Women’s Shelter Home, it was found the management committee had not met in the past six months. The receipt book to register donations from the public was not being maintained properly.In Thiruvanchoor (Kottayam) Children’s Shelter Home, foodgrain to be distributed among children was found in excess quantity suggesting inmates were denied adequate food. In Thodupuzha and Mayithara (Alappuzha) Old Age Homes, the valuables of deceased inmates were not handed over to their relatives even after four years. In Edavanakkad (Ernakulam) and Mayithara Old Age Homes, asset registers to record valuables of inmates were not kept.

Children forced to clean their toilets

In Vayalthala Children’s Home, children were forced to clean their toilets. Their rooms were also found without locks and toilets did not have enough lights. In Poojappura (Thiruvananthapuram) Children’s Home, the toilets were found to be in a filthy condition and there were no audits since 2015. Irregularities were found in Thavanoor Children’s Home, Manjeri Women’s Shelter Home (both in Malappuram), Vellimadukunnu (Kozhikode) Girl’s Shelter Home, Kaniyampatta (Wayanad) Children’s Home and Paravanadukkam (Kasaragod) Children’s Home. Vigilance director Anil Kanth said a report would be submitted to the government mentioning the irregularities and ways to rectify it.

Raid in legal metrology offices

The Vigilance on Wednesday conducted raids at legal metrology offices across the state and spotted serious lapses. It was found that middlemen were operating in Kaimanam (Thiruvananthapuram) office. Irregularities were also uncovered in Perinthalmanna, Kozhikode, Kannur, Pala, Meenangadi (Wayanad), Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Adoor offices.