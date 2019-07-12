85 housing complexes to be built under Life Mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 85 housing complexes to accommodate landless people would be completed by October 2020 under the Life Mission. The work on the first complex was completed and it was handed over to beneficiaries at Adimali in Idukki.

Administrative sanction has been given to 70 housing complexes, including 14 complexes, to be built on a pilot basis in the third phase of the Life Mission. Sanction for two tsunami flats has also been given. The flats will be given to those who have no land or house of their own.

Steps have been taken to begin the construction of 14 housing complexes under the ‘Care Home’ project of the Cooperation Department. The inspection of the land where the complexes will come up is being held.

The consultants to execute the work under Life Mission have also been selected. The tendering process will begin after the technical committee meeting which will be held next week, said Life Mission CEO U V Jose.

The state budget had earmarked Rs 355 crore for constructing the housing complexes. Work on 14 housing complexes under Life Mission and 14 complexes under the ‘Care home’ project will be completed by this fiscal and the tendering for 56 housing complexes will be over by this year. As many as 217 families will be housed in the flat complex at Machiplavu near Adimali in Idukki.