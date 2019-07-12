Automatic number plate recognition cameras to be installed at check posts

Home States Kerala

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST Department is all set to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at major check posts to check e-way bill compliance of goods vehicles.
E-way bill is mandatory for inter-state movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000. Failure to produce e-way bill invites a penalty of payment of tax amount along with a fine of the same amount.

The department had stopped physical verification of goods at check-posts after GST was rolled out. The new surveillance system is in the backdrop of rising number of cases in which goods are transported to the state without the e-way bill. Experimental installation of ANPR camera at Walayar check post was found to be a success.   In the first phase, ANPR cameras will be installed in 23 of the 83 entry points to the state where the department had check posts in the past. The camera and allied artificial intelligence mechanism will provide a list of goods vehicles which cross the border. It will then be cross-checked with the e-way portal. If a vehicle is found to have entered without an e-way bill, alerts will be sent to mobile squads who can track the vehicle. Another benefit is that the department gets the option to approve e-way bill obtained by a vehicle.

Generally, the e-way bill is valid for 24 hours. If an e-way bill is not approved by the GST Department, the vehicle owner can use it for multiple trips.

