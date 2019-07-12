Home States Kerala

Consumer forums in state of slumber

As many as 23,000 petitions are pending with the state and district forums due to delay in appointing members.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Government has been going ahead with its Jago Grahak Jago (wake up consumers, wake up) campaign, but it has failed to wake Kerala up from its state of slumber.

The state is known for its fights for rights, but most of the district consumer dispute redressal forums (DCDRF) have been remaining dormant for the past few years, mainly due to the political indifference shown by the state governments in appointing forum members. The functioning of the district forums, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, has been affected as the posts of president and members currently lie vacant.

As many as 23,000 petitions are pending with the state and district forums due to delay in appointing members.

The state panel’s new president assumed charge only in May.“Several serious petitions are pending before the forums, 1,700 in Ernakulam and 800 in Kottayam, where no sitting has been held since last October and December respectively. The forum is now defunct in Alappuzha,” said Ernakulam DCDRF former member Shean Jose Valiyaveettil.

A selection committee comprising State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president as chairman, Law Secretary as member and Consumers Affairs Department secretary as convener selects the members.
Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Mini Antony said, “It has been decided to fill all seats by July 31. We completed interviews for the members of five districts last week.”

Meanwhile, the High Court has registered a suo motu case following the undue delay in the appointment of presidents and members of the state and district forums. The hearing of the case has been posted to July 15, according to lawyer Megha Mohan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Consumer forums Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp