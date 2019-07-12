DySP dodges Vigilance team before wealth case raids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam Special Cell on Thursday raided the residence and office of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and seized more than Rs 9 lakh as part of a probe into the disproportionate assets case.

Following a direction of VACB Special Cell, a team led by DySP T U Sajeevan carried out the raids on the residence of DySP V Hamsa in Palakkad and his office in Thrissur. However, before the VACB team could reach the house, he left the place. No contacts could be made till night and attempts are being made to track him down.

The case was registered against Hamsa after a preliminary inquiry revealed that he had amassed wealth which was 63.47 per cent higher than his known source of income from 2009 to 2019. “The officer was into real estate business. There were complaints against him when he was serving as the Circle Inspector in Palakkad police limits. Recently, he was promoted as DySP,” an officer said.

The VACB team seized Rs 9.19 lakh in cash and 59 documents from his residence in Palakkad. No evidence could be recovered from the office in Thrissur. “The seized materials include land documents and bank details. A summons has been issued to him to appear before us for interrogation in the coming days,” the officer said.