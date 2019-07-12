Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Congress is BJP's supply agency

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan did not forget to remind that the Congress won 15 seats in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commenting on the sudden flow of Congress leaders into the BJP, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said this was evidence of what the CPI-M had always said that the Congress could not be trusted.

"The Congress party now acts as the supply agency for the BJP. This is what we have been saying for long that Congress men just cannot be trusted. But no one believed us. Now see what's happening," said Vijayan at a meeting of the Left-backed PSC union here.

"It is happening all over and things have reached a stage where Congress members are running after the BJP just as a goat goes after green leaves," said Vijayan.

The Kerala Chief Minister also did not forget to remind that the Congress won 15 seats in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections. "But people were ruing their decision after seeing what was happening. The Congress does not have a leadership and it's a sorry state of affairs," added Vijayan.

The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls. The tally of the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) went down from eight to one seat.

