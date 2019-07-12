Sree Chitra to join Karunya health insurance scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for the state government, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has expressed its willingness to join the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP). The decision was taken by SCTIMST after the government agreed to bear the revenue loss the institute may incur by implementing KASP.

“The Principal Secretary (Health) had assured us the government will make up for the revenue loss we incur while implementing KASP. Upon the assurance, we have decided to sign the MoU with the government and join the scheme,” said Dr Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST. However, lack of clarity remains on SCTIMST’s association with the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners.