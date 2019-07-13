At PT Usha's Payyoli, a woman fights village patriarchy to protect her land

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

PAYYOLI: On the surface, it might seem like a mere land dispute in a village. But it is much more than that. Lisha, a woman at the centre of the dispute, is facing the ire of deeply entrenched patriarchy.

A petty issue has snowballed into a major controversy as the men of Kolavipalam in Payyoli cannot digest a gritty woman single-handedly approaching the police, the court and the Revenue department to challenge them.

The 42-year-old woman says she has lost her sleep for the past many months. She was even forced to call off her regular morning walk and is scared to park her scooter in her village.

All because she refused to part with a piece of her land for a road-widening project.

“Posters were put up here portraying me as a 'landlord'. Threats were also issued through WhatsApp. My scooter was dumped in the river. The poles of the fence on our property were uprooted and dumped in the river. Besides, a murmur campaign is on to show me in poor light,” Lisha told Express.

Lisha lives with her 63-year old mother Baby Kamalam and 20-year-old daughter. Her husband Devan is abroad and she has to fight all odds single-handedly.

The woman is also looking for a new labourer to pluck coconuts on her land as the regular plucker is unwilling to do the job. The shopkeeper who used to buy raw coconuts from her has also backed out due to threats, claims Lisha.

Lisha recounts her ordeal: “It all began in February last year. A few people in the locality approached my mother to part with a portion of our land for widening a narrow lane in front of my house. We refused to give our land as they can properly access the road even from the opposite side. That ‘no’ has now pushed us to the brink of a social boycott." The family has since then been receiving threats of physical attacks and forcible land encroachment.

Lisha then approached Payyoli Munsif court and got an injunction against anyone entering or taking possession of her land. This irked the other parties who allegedly retaliated by dumping Lisha’s scooter in the Kottapuzha river, some 100 metres from her house. “After the incident, I approached the Payyoli police and later the Rural SP. I also approached the State Human Rights Commission and the State Women’s Commission. Payyoli police registered a case but nothing has happened,” says Lisha.

Then followed the uprooting of granite stone poles from Lisha's fence. The poles were also dumped in a river. “To take revenge on us, they submitted a complaint to the Revenue department alleging we had encroached ‘Puramboke’ land (land that belongs to the government),” says Baby Kamalam, Lisha's mother.

Kamalam said that they would lose 13 cents of land if the road is widened. “My brother-in-law had told them that they could use his land nearby for the widening work. But they are not ready to do that,” she added.

In her complaint, Kamalam had named three persons as accused, including Suresh Babu, the local ward councillor.

“Lisha’s is the only family which is preventing the laying of a road to help 70-odd fishermen families. I don’t know who had dumped her scooter. No posters were put up against her. That may be the activities of a few youths. The family will only lose a few cents of land. In the survey conducted by the Revenue authorities, it has been found that they had encroached ‘Puramboke’ land,” claimed councillor Suresh Babu who had won on a Congress ticket.