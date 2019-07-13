Cardinal issues circular, dissident priests not to read it out in churches

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of a section of the laity publishing details about Cardinal George Alencherry’s alleged involvement in the land scam in a tract titled ‘Ekam’, Alencherry issued a circular to be read out in all parishes on Sunday.

In the circular, the Cardinal dismissed all allegations against him as baseless and appealed to the faithful to be vigilant against a certain group of believers which is propagating false news against him to tarnish the Church. He reminded the clergy of their sacred duties and asked them to refrain from any activities that go against their sacred calling and Church traditions and laws.

“I only considered the general good of the Archdiocese in the land deals and I have not taken any actions that led to financial loss,” he said in the circular.

With regard to the suspension of auxiliary bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil, Alencherry said in the circular that there were misunderstandings among many that the decision was taken by him.

“The decisions were not mine. It was the direction of the Vatican and even I am unaware as to why such a decision was taken. Decisions regarding their posts are to be taken in the Synod to be held in August,” said the Cardinal. “Gradually proceedings for appointing a special administrative archbishop are to be taken by the Synod,” he said in the circular.

A section of priests has resolved not to read the circular in parishes. “It is likely that in over 300 parishes, the circular is not going to be read. Only priests supporting the Cardinal will read it on Sunday,” said one of the priests protesting against the Cardinal.

The tract was published by Athirupatha Almaya Munnettam - a collective of faithful - on Friday. “To make the faithful understand the real happenings that led to a crisis in the Archdiocese, we are circulating it to all parishes. Arrangements have been made to brings copies of the tract to the homes of the faithful as well,” said Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency general secretary Riju Kanjookaran.