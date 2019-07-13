Congressmen like goats that go after green leaves: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and its leadership following the spate of resignations and crossovers to the BJP, post the party’s humiliation in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Mocking the Congress leaders for migrating to the BJP, Pinarayi said things have come to such a pass that the party is now in the business of supplying cadre to the BJP. In a barb clearly aimed at Rahul Gandhi, for stepping down as Congress chief following the electoral rout, Pinarayi said an effective leadership is needed not only during times of victory, but also when crises crop up.

Chief Minister said Congressmen can’t be trusted and this has been the CPM’s view. “This has now been proved true. Look at their workers shifting loyalty to the BJP. Congress has become a laughing stock. Does leadership exist only for times when the party wins? Shouldn’t the brass take responsibility during crisis? It’s ironic the party is rudderless, when the country itself is in crisis,” scoffed Pinarayi.



Reiterating that the CPM has been consistently opposing the Sangh Parivar and its communal agenda, Pinarayi alleged the Sangh Parivar is having a free run in the state since the BJP-led NDA is in power at the Centre.

“The Left has always opposed the Sangh Parivar. But those who have been harping on secularism are not ready to oppose Sangh Parivar,” he said.

Reminding the Congress it is a major political party, he said, “Yet the Congress Government in MP is treading BJP’s path by filing sedition charges in a cattle case. The party is in a pathetic state. In the present political scenario, Congress should have functioned more effectively. ”