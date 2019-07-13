Home States Kerala

Congressmen like goats that go after green leaves: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mocking the Congress leaders for migrating to the BJP, Pinarayi said things have come to such a pass that the party is now in the business of supplying cadre to the BJP.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and its leadership following the spate of resignations and crossovers to the BJP, post the party’s humiliation in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Mocking the Congress leaders for migrating to the BJP, Pinarayi said things have come to such a pass that the party is now in the business of supplying cadre to the BJP. In a barb clearly aimed at Rahul Gandhi, for stepping down as Congress chief following the electoral rout, Pinarayi said an effective leadership is needed not only during times of victory, but also when crises crop up.

Chief Minister said Congressmen can’t be trusted and this has been the CPM’s view.  “This has now been proved true. Look at their workers shifting loyalty to the BJP. Congress has become a laughing stock. Does leadership exist only for times when the party wins? Shouldn’t the brass take responsibility during crisis? It’s ironic the party is rudderless, when the country itself is in crisis,” scoffed Pinarayi.

Reiterating that the CPM has been consistently opposing the Sangh Parivar and its communal agenda, Pinarayi alleged the Sangh Parivar is having a free run in the state since the BJP-led NDA is in power at the Centre.

“The Left has always opposed the Sangh Parivar. But those who have been harping on secularism are not ready to oppose Sangh Parivar,” he said.

Reminding the Congress it is a major political party, he said, “Yet the Congress Government in MP is treading BJP’s path by filing sedition charges in a cattle case. The party is in a pathetic state. In the present political scenario, Congress should have functioned more effectively. ”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Congress
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp