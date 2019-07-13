Document forgery: One more held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the alleged forging of documents to defame Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. The arrested is Vishnu, a friend of Aditya Zacharia, who is the third accused in the forgery case. Cops said Vishnu was nabbed from Bengaluru on Thursday night and was brought to Kochi on Friday. Vishnu had apparently helped Aditya in forging the documents, a source said. Aditya was arrested in May for mailing documents, related to financial transactions in the name of the Cardinal, allegedly to defame him.