Home States Kerala

DySP amassed disproportionate wealth worth Rs 28.7 lakh: Vigilance

The VACB has asked Hamsa to be present at its office in Kochi for interrogation.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found that a DySP, against whom a vigilance case was registered, amassed disproportionate wealth to the tune of Rs 28.78 lakh. A VACB team from Kochi had raided the residence of DySP V Hamsa at Othungodu in Palakkad and his office in Thrissur on Thursday.

As per the VACB FIR, Hamsa, 47, a native of Cherupulassery working as DySP, District Crime Branch, Thrissur Rural, was found in possession of pecuniary resources and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. While working as a government servant during the period from January 1, 2009, to September 30, 2018, he owned 86.75 cents of land with a house at Othungodu in Palakkad municipality.

“The assets at the end of the check period were estimated at Rs 47,31,791 plus 86.75 cents of land and a house. The total expenditure during the period stood at  Rs 26, 85, 739. The total income from various sources came to Rs 45,38,131. So the likely savings stood at Rs 18,52,392 (Rs 45,38,131 - Rs 26,85,739). But the assets acquired during the period are estimated at Rs 47,30,791 (Rs 47,31,791 - Rs 1,000). Thus, the disproportionate assets found with the accused at the end of the check period is Rs 28,78,399 (Rs 47, 30, 791 - Rs 18,52,392). It is 63.42% in excess of the total income,” the FIR said.

The VACB has asked Hamsa to be present at its office in Kochi for interrogation. “He will be interrogated next week. We are assessing the documents seized from his residence,” an officer said. Hamsa started job as a government school teacher in 2003. He joined the police department as SI in 2003. He was promoted as CI in 2016 and as DySP in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VACB corruption DySP V Hamsa
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp