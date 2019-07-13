DySP amassed disproportionate wealth worth Rs 28.7 lakh: Vigilance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found that a DySP, against whom a vigilance case was registered, amassed disproportionate wealth to the tune of Rs 28.78 lakh. A VACB team from Kochi had raided the residence of DySP V Hamsa at Othungodu in Palakkad and his office in Thrissur on Thursday.

As per the VACB FIR, Hamsa, 47, a native of Cherupulassery working as DySP, District Crime Branch, Thrissur Rural, was found in possession of pecuniary resources and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. While working as a government servant during the period from January 1, 2009, to September 30, 2018, he owned 86.75 cents of land with a house at Othungodu in Palakkad municipality.

“The assets at the end of the check period were estimated at Rs 47,31,791 plus 86.75 cents of land and a house. The total expenditure during the period stood at Rs 26, 85, 739. The total income from various sources came to Rs 45,38,131. So the likely savings stood at Rs 18,52,392 (Rs 45,38,131 - Rs 26,85,739). But the assets acquired during the period are estimated at Rs 47,30,791 (Rs 47,31,791 - Rs 1,000). Thus, the disproportionate assets found with the accused at the end of the check period is Rs 28,78,399 (Rs 47, 30, 791 - Rs 18,52,392). It is 63.42% in excess of the total income,” the FIR said.

The VACB has asked Hamsa to be present at its office in Kochi for interrogation. “He will be interrogated next week. We are assessing the documents seized from his residence,” an officer said. Hamsa started job as a government school teacher in 2003. He joined the police department as SI in 2003. He was promoted as CI in 2016 and as DySP in 2019.