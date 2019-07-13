Home States Kerala

Mohammed Ali vital link in missing German woman case: Police

Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency are also keeping track on the development as the agencies need to get clarity on the purpose of Mohammed Ali’s visit to India.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:30 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Probe into the missing of the German woman from Kerala has hit a roadblock with police not able to get any clues even after two weeks of probe based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s mother. Both state police and intelligence agencies are now focusing on tracing UK national Mohammed Ali, who is suspected to be holed up somewhere either in Sweden or Scotland.

Mohammed Ali was said to be a friend of German woman Liza Vays, 31, and he had accompanied her to Kerala from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. However, the investigation revealed that Ali had departed from Cochin international airport on March 15.

“It’s almost certain that we will be able to get any lead on the missing woman only if we get Mohammed Ali in custody. Mohammed Ali is suspected to have gone into hiding after the news on the missing of Liza came out. Ali has reportedly reached Stockholm after he left Kerala and since then, there is no information about him,” said a senior police officer.

Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency are also keeping track on the development as the agencies need to get clarity on the purpose of Mohammed Ali’s visit to India. “Mohammed Ali is the crucial link. Appropriate channels have been activated to collect more details about Ali,” said a central intelligence officer.

Ali had left Kerala a few days after the German woman was reported missing. Police found that Liza arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 7 and was last seen on March 10. Interpol has already issued a Yellow Corner notice on the woman based on a request from Kerala Police.

