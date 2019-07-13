Home States Kerala

Municipality told to accept revised penalty of resort

Addl Chief Secy T K Jose issues fresh missive after civic body rejects govt’s previous order

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government on Thursday reissued the order directing Alappuzha Municipality to accept the reduced penalty imposed on Lake Place Resort for illegal constructions. A similar order issued on June 3 was rejected by the Municipal council.

Based on the order, promoters of Lake Palace Resort, of which former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is a director, paid a fine of `34 lakh at the municipality on Friday and submitted an application for renewing the resort’s licence.

The state government issued the first order based on a report submitted by Urban Affairs Department regional joint director V R Raju. The Municipality had imposed a fine of Rs 1.17 crore on the resort for constructing 16 structures beyond the permissible limit. However, Raju’s report recommended a reduction in penalty.

However, the Municipal council meeting rejected it, stating that the state government had no right to intervene in the matter and suggested the resort could file an appeal before the Tribunal for Local Self-Government Institutions against the civic body’s decision.

The fresh order issued by Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose cited the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act and directed the Municipal secretary to implement it. “Based on the order we have received the penalty and application to renew licence,” an  officer said.

Not ‘fine’ with it
The municipality had imposed a fine of D1.17 crore on the resort for constructing 16 structures beyond permissible limit. However, a report by Urban Affairs Department official V R Raju had recommended a reduction in penalty

Comments

