SC allows students from other states to apply for NRI quota

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vacant seats in the NRI quota in the state’s self-financing medical colleges can be allocated to students from other states also, the Supreme Court has ruled. However, norms relating to NRI students should be strictly followed, the apex court clarified.

The order came in the wake of a petition filed by Kerala Private Medical College Management Association. The managements had contended that many seats in the 15 per cent NRI quota remained unfilled due to lack of applicants from the state.

The court also directed the managements to inform the students in advance about bank guarantee during admission.

Whether bank guarantee should be furnished will depend on the final verdict on the petition, the apex court said.