Student stabbed; SFI faces backlash in its fortress

University College, over which the Students Federation of India (SFI) has had hegemony for decades, on Friday witnessed unprecedented and fierce protests, even from the outfit’s own ranks.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University College, over which the Students Federation of India (SFI) has had hegemony for decades, on Friday witnessed unprecedented and fierce protests, even from the outfit’s own ranks.It followed the stabbing of a student during an altercation with SFI workers.

Akhil Chandran, a final-year degree student, was pulled up by SFI activists for singing on the campus. The altercation turned violent and Akhil was stabbed on his chest.He was rushed to the General Hospital and later shifted to the Medical College, where an emergency surgery was conducted to prevent internal bleeding.

Students, including a large number of girls, gathered on the campus and shouted slogans against SFI college unit leaders. A few protesters also ransacked the office of the college union, controlled by SFI. After an hour-long sit-in at the college gate, the students, including SFI supporters, took out a march on MG Road demanding an end to the student outfit’s “fascist” style of functioning on the campus.
Sensing students’ resentment, SFI district leaders rushed to the campus and assured the protesters that action would be taken against the unit members if found guilty. The protesters dispersed subsequently.

The police have registered a case against seven SFI workers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting. The Higher Education Minister has sought a report from the Director of Collegiate Education on the incident.Meanwhile, confusion prevailed over the disciplinary action by the SFI on its college unit. Though SFI national president V P Sanu  announced that the entire unit would be disbanded, the state leadership later decided to suspend six SFI workers allegedly involved in the incident.

