Asset monetisation for divestment: PSUs’ idle land under spotlight

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Budget proposal for asset monetisation from land and property of various public sector undertakings (PSUs) as part of its disinvestment strategy has triggered speculation that large land parcels of FACT, Cochin Port, Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd (HMT), Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Ltd, among others, in Kochi may be put on the block to raise funds for the cash-starved Central Government.

Loss-making Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) owns about 810 acres in Ambalamedu and another 1,000 acres in Udyogamandal. It has already given nearly 170 acres for BPCL-Kochi Refinery’s expansion. Similarly, another 481 acres are to be returned to the Kerala government for establishing a petrochemical park at Ambalamedu. “Most of the land with FACT has become freehold, meaning it can be used or sold for any purposes by the company,” said an officer, adding that this makes it easier for the Central Government to dispose of the land to raise funds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the disinvestment target for financial year 2019-20 to over Rs 1,05,000 crore, which also includes sale of PSU land and property. However, another officer said the sale of FACT land may not be easy without the approval of the Kerala government as the land was given to the PSU for industrial purpose only. “The land was given to FACT on a conditional lease, under an agreement that it would be used only for industrial or expansion porposes of the fertiliser company,” said the officer.

But it remains a reality that fertiliser industry in India is a loss-making business, and FACT’s chemical plant is 50 years old while the ammonia plant is 25 years old. “Under these conditions, it’s difficult to turnaround the PSU company,” he said, adding that it would be better to monetise its assets for other job-generating business. Well before the Budget, Cochin Port had kicked off its asset monetisation plan by inviting bids for 57 acres from those who plan to set up malls/hotels/convention centre.

“We have set apart our 300 acres of free land for various industries. As much as 57 acres were earmarked for the hospitality industry,” said a port official. Another PSU that has large parcels of unused land is Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd in Kalamassery. P Krishnadas, joint secretary of HMT Employees’ Union (CITU), said across the country, HMT’s unused land is being sold by the Central Government, and this may happen in its Kalamassery land too.

In May this year, Haryana government bought 440 acres of HMT’s land in Pinjore where its now-defunct tractor unit is located. In Kalamassery, it had sold 100 acres to property developer HDIL in 2006. Another three acres of HMT in Kalamassery were sold to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rudra Sensarma, Dean (Research, Innovation & Internationalisation) Economics at IIM-Kozhikode, said, “Idle land and unutilised buildings end up destroying value for all stakeholders and lead to unfair burden on the exchequer, insufficient fund availability for development policy, hidden costs for the economy due to sub-optimal use of capital and in extreme cases even closure of PSUs. It’s in the ordinary citizen’s and tax payer’s interest to make the most of the productive use of government assets.”