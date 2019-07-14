Body of woman found near Medical College Hospital’s waste dumping site

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The decomposed body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered from the waste dumping area of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Saturday. The deceased is Ponnamma of Padinjarepambil house, Thrikkodithanam, near Changanassery. As per the primary observation of the police, the body is more than a week old. According to officers, the body was first spotted by some labourers who came to dump hospital waste in the morning. The labourers intimated the sergeant of the security force who in turn called the Gandhinagar police.

The half-naked body was in a decomposed state. The police were able to identify the victim from the information received from the MCH police aid-post. A young woman had approached the aid-post recently inquiring about her mother, who went missing eight days ago. Ponnamma’s daughter arrived at the MCH and identified the body.

According to the police, Ponnamma usually roamed the MCH premises selling lottery tickets and came home only on weekends. The police said it was a case of murder and hence they launched an inquiry after registering a case of unnatural death.

After conducting the inquest proceedings, the body was shifted to MCH mortuary for post-mortem on Sunday. According to district police chief P S Sabu, the cause of death can be ascertained only in the post-mortem. DySP R Sreekumar, DySP (special branch) Parthasarathi Pillai and Gandhinagar Inspector and station house officer (SHO) Anoop Jose, sub-inspector T S Reneesh visited the spot and collected evidence.