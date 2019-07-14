Cochin Port sixth among 11 ports in Centre’s study

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following reports of unusual rise in sea level along the Kerala coast, climate scientists have long debated when the sea water is going to invade the interior areas of port city Kochi. However, time has nearly run out for the district administration to come up with a contingency plan. In the event of authorities failing to put together one, the consequences are going to be disastrous.



According to the report tabled by Ministry of Earth Sciences(MoES) in Parliament, Kochi ranks sixth among 11 ports in the country which had witnessed unusual increase in ocean level during the last 40-50 years.

Cochin Port had registered a 1.30 mm year-on-year rise in sea level during 1939-2005 and it ranks sixth after Diamond Harbour(5.16 mm), Kandla (3.18 mm), Haldia (2.89 mm), Port Blair (2.20 mm) and Okha Port(1.50 mm) in terms of ocean level increase. The rise in Cochin Port is almost on par with the national average of the rise (1.3 mm) in sea level.

Considering the fact that Cochin Port city is situated well below the sea level, it will have to take a cue from cities like Rotterdam in The Netherlands which despite being situated below the sea level – it is also Europe’s busiest port – has been remarkably successful in insulating itself against flooding. The rising sea levels can exacerbate the impact of coastal hazards such as storm surge, tsunami, coastal flood, swell waves and coastal erosion in the low-lying coastal areas in addition to causing gradual loss of coastal land to sea, warned ministry scientists.

As part of analysing the phenomenon, several studies have been carried out using geospatial techniques along with ground truth survey along the country’s eastern coast. Multi-resolution remote sensing satellite data of different dates were used for shoreline change rate. In each state, key erosion spots have been identified and causes of erosion studied. The long- term data on monthly mean sea levels, obtained from sea level gauges installed at major ports, were used for the analysis.

Melting of ice and internal expansion of water

Rise in sea level and increase in atmospheric temperature are among the consequences of global warming caused by climate change. Global warming not only causes melting of polar ice cap, but it also results in internal expansion of ocean water leading to rise in sea level. The combined fallout of these is the main trigger for sea level rise around the globe.

Pradeep C Mamman, climate scientist, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said impact of sea level rise will vary on the basis of topography, coastal characteristics and internal water expansion of respective oceans. So comparing Kochi to Diamond Harbour or Haldia Port in West Bengal will not give the exact picture which only a detailed multidisciplinary study can provide, he said.

Alarming trend

Earlier, Goa-based National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) warned the rising sea level will submerge large swathes in Kochi in the next 100 years. If the sea level rises 1m and 2m, the total area likely to face inundation will be 169.11 sq km and 598.83 sq km, respectively, according to the NIO which used the graphic Information System (GIS). Similarly, 43 sq km and 187 sq km, respectively of urban areas are likely to be lost in such a scenario.



Recent studies by Indian scientists show estimated rise of sea level, along the Indian coast in the last 40-50 years, to be 1.3mm/year. In most cases, erosion is mainly due to construction of ports, breakwater, groyne etc. Cyclones, storm surge, river sediment/water discharge etc. also cause shoreline erosion