Custodial death: Panel orders re-postmortem

The Judicial Commission probing the custodial death of Rajkumar on Saturday ordered a fresh postmortem.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Judicial Commission probing the custodial death of Rajkumar on Saturday ordered a fresh postmortem. After visiting the Nedumkandam police station, where Rajkumar was allegedly tortured, commission head Justice K Narayana Kurup told reporters that the first autopsy report had several lapses and could not be considered. “Internal organs of the deceased were not sent for expert examination.

Rajkumar

There was a delay in recording Rajkumar’s arrest, which was a serious lapse,” said Narayana Kurup. He also criticised the doctors attached to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, who conducted the postmortem examination.

“Instructions regarding the conduct of re-postmortem will be sent to the police and Revenue Divisional Officer tomorrow (Sunday). The postmortem was done without giving the seriousness it deserved and the current autopsy report is of no use,” Narayana Kurup said.

JUSTICE Narayana Kurup visited the cells at the Nedumkandam police station, the nearby rooms and the restroom for policemen at the station. He asked the cops whether Rajkumar had undergone “uruttal” (pressing and rolling a wooden log over the body), other physical assaults and chilli test. He said the probe report will be submitted to the government within six or seven months.

“If necessary, higher officers will also be questioned in the case,” he said. “The commission will inquire what happened at the Nedumkandam police station when Rajkumar was in custody from June 12 to June 16,” he said. The commission will collect the hard disk in which the CCTV visuals retrieved from the Nedumkandam police station, currently in possession of the Crime Branch, for investigation purpose.

As part of evidence collection, the commission will visit the Peermade sub-jail, Rajkumar’s house at Kolahalamedu, Peermade Taluk Hospital where he was treated and the place where Rajkumar’s body was buried.‘Report will be submitted in seven months’

