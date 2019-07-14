Home States Kerala

KASP sails through troubled waters

 The state government’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) is sailing through troubled waters.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) is sailing through troubled waters. While the government is trying to dismiss the issues as teething troubles, stakeholders are of the opinion that the new scheme has many incongruities that need to be addressed. One major issue that the government and private hospitals raised was the unscientific packaged rates fixed for KASP. 

“As far as private hospitals are concerned, rates fixed for various procedures under KASP are unacceptable. For us, it is not viable. The general opinion among members is not to become part of KASP unless a packaged rate convenient to us is chalked out,” said Hussain Koya Thangal, president, Kerala Private Hospital Association. 

“If we go by this rate we might have to compromise on treatment quality. Also, we can’t meet the cost,” he said. At the same time, a cardiologist of a Government Hospital said, “Rates fixed under KASP are not enough. Take the case of vertebral angioplasty with a single stent. As per KASP, the amount fixed for this procedure is Rs 60,000.

It is grossly inadequate considering the operation of the Cath lab and staff cost.” In another case, it was pointed out that under KASP, the rate for septoplasty, a surgical procedure to correct a deviated septum (a displacement of the bone and cartilage that divides two nostrils) has been fixed as Rs 3,000. Whereas in the private sector, even small hospitals charge Rs 30,000 for the procedure. 

According to IMA state president Dr N Sulphi, “The government knows well that the packaged rates listed under KASP are grossly inadequate. To make private hospitals a part of this scheme, rates have to be revised. Or else KASP is headed for failure.” When asked about this, Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “The problem with the rates fixed for various packages under KASP has come to our notice. As we are implementing KASP in alignment with Ayushman Bharat, we had asked the Centre to reconsider the rates.” 

