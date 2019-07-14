Home States Kerala

KPCC holds district-level leadership camps

 The state Congress is conducting district-level camps for energising cadre as well as to get feedback from the grassroots.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mullapally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state Congress is conducting district-level camps for energising cadre as well as to get feedback from the grassroots. It may be recalled the Political Affairs Committee of the party had decided that the revamp would be over by July 31. Congress leaders, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, are participating in these meetings.

DCC leadership is also slated for a revamp after the state Congress gets a restructured committee.  
While the AICC is in a quandary over Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the president’s post and with mass defections from Goa and Karnataka, Kerala unit is moving ahead with programmes across the state to rejuvenate cadre and continue with the success story scripted in the general elections.

Camps were conducted in Pathanamthitta and Kollam. Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Idukki district camps are to be held soon. The Congress leadership is also in the process of getting feedback from cadre on the constitution of KPCC leadership.

New faces are sought for the post of party working presidents as both Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran got elected to the Lok Sabha while M I Shanavas passed away. The UDF convenor post also has to be filled as incumbent Benny Behanan is a Lok Sabha member now. Filling the posts is a subject of threadbare discussion in the camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC congress
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp