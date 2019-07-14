KPCC holds district-level leadership camps

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is conducting district-level camps for energising cadre as well as to get feedback from the grassroots. It may be recalled the Political Affairs Committee of the party had decided that the revamp would be over by July 31. Congress leaders, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, are participating in these meetings.

DCC leadership is also slated for a revamp after the state Congress gets a restructured committee.

While the AICC is in a quandary over Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the president’s post and with mass defections from Goa and Karnataka, Kerala unit is moving ahead with programmes across the state to rejuvenate cadre and continue with the success story scripted in the general elections.

Camps were conducted in Pathanamthitta and Kollam. Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Idukki district camps are to be held soon. The Congress leadership is also in the process of getting feedback from cadre on the constitution of KPCC leadership.

New faces are sought for the post of party working presidents as both Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran got elected to the Lok Sabha while M I Shanavas passed away. The UDF convenor post also has to be filled as incumbent Benny Behanan is a Lok Sabha member now. Filling the posts is a subject of threadbare discussion in the camps.