‘Mouthpiece of CPM is spreading rumours’

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Beena, wife of NRI-businessman Sajan Parayil who committed suicide after Anthoor Municipality withheld permissions for his convention centre, on Saturday said legal steps would be taken against CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ for ‘deliberately spreading false news’ against her and her children.

“If the newspaper continues to do so, we have no option other than following my husband’s path,” Beena told media persons. She blamed CPM workers for playing a dirty game. His daughter Arpitha denied reports in the newspaper that she had given a statement to the police that there were problems in the family.