Murder of man for questioning speeding comes as a rude shock

CK Vinodan’s death on Friday came as a rude shock to the entire villagers of Chorod in Vadakara.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vinodan’s mortal remains at his house at Chorod

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CK Vinodan’s death on Friday came as a rude shock to the entire villagers of Chorod in Vadakara. For, the 45-year-old was killed for asking the driver of a speeding van to slow down. It all happened at 6.30 pm on July 8, some 14 km away from Chorod on the NH in Mahe. 

Vinodan and his friend Pradeepan were walking on the road when a van sped past, almost hitting them. At once, Vinodan told the driver: “Why can’t you go a bit slow.” These words irked van driver KP Farsal of Azhiyur. He stopped the vehicle, got out and started a verbal duel with Vinodan. It ended up in a fight. Farsal and  Shinas beat up Vinodan and Pradeepan. During the scuffle Vinodan fell and his head hit a concrete slab on the wayside. Ignoring it,  Farsal and Shinas continued thrashing the two. 

Vinodan was in a critical condition and taken to Mahe Government Hospital and later to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday morning. Later, the Mahe police arrested both Farsal and Shinas. They were produced in court and remanded.  

Chorod’s residents have formed an action committee alleging that Mahe police has confined the case to two persons. According to the action committee members, more people were involved in the incident. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran visited Vinodan’s house at Chorod on Saturday.

“This is a mob killing. I have requested Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami to arrest all those involved. KPCC will give Rs 1 lakh as compensation to Vinodan’s family,” he told reporters. Vinodan, a Gulf returnee, was working in construction field. He is survived by wife Prabhita.

