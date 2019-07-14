NIA dismisses reports on death of Kerala-based IS operative in Afghanistan

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that reports on the death of Rashid Abdullah of Kasaragod, who was instrumental in taking several Keralites to Islamic State (IS) territory in Afghanistan, was an attempt to mislead the enforcement agencies.

The investigating agency filed a report at the NIA Court in Kochi that it could not get any details to confirm the death of the IS operative.

Following reports on Rashid Abdullah’s death, the NIA Court had asked the anti-terror agency to conduct a probe to ascertain whether the operative is alive or not. Following the court directive, the NIA contacted several international organisations, including authorities in Afghanistan and relatives of Rashid, seeking his details.

Later, the NIA filed a report in the court that it could not get any information to confirm the death of the IS operative.

“There is no reliable information about the alleged death of Rashid. Terrorists spread such information to mislead investigators. The accused is still absconding,” the NIA submitted before the court.

On the basis of the report, the court ordered that no further inquiry is required in the alleged death of Rashid.

The Interpol had issued a red-corner notice against Rashid, a native of Udumbunthala in Kasaragod. It was claimed that Rashid, along with four Indians who joined IS, was killed in a random bombing by the US around two months ago.

Similarly, Rashid used to sent audio clip propagating IS ideology to recruit more persons from Kerala. However, he has stopped sending audio clips to his relatives and friends for the past several months.

It was in May 2016, Rashid accompanied by his wife Ayesha went to Afghanistan to join IS. Around 19 other persons followed Rashid to Afghanistan. Most of them were killed in battle. In one of his audio clips sent on November 2018, Rashid could be heard asking people to join IS and migrate to its territory abroad.

Those who cannot migrate should extend support to IS by providing financial aid.

If people cannot afford to help IS financial, they must take up jihad in their respective regions. Rashid had exhorted sympathisers to use poison or ram trucks into gatherings at Thrissur Pooram and Kumbh Mela.

“You can even use a knife, rifle or pistol to shoot non-believers as one of our friends did in the US,” he exhorted sympathisers through the audio clip.

