Police raid University College, seize knives, empty liquor bottle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police raided University College on Saturday to trace SFI activists accused of stabbing a student on campus. A team of Cantonment police reached the campus and conducted a raid at the union office on the premises after reports that the accused might be hiding there. However, the police could not find them. They recorded statements from other students. The police also recovered three knives and an empty liquor bottle from the union office.

On Friday, the police registered a case against seven students for stabbing a third-year degree student, Akhil. The FIR said the accused deliberately stabbed him with the intention of finishing him off. SFI unit secretary Naseem handed over a knife to unit president Sivaranjith who stabbed Akhil, according to the FIR.

“We conducted an inspection at the college, but we could not find the accused. However, the probe is on. The statement of Akhil, who is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital, is to be recorded. We will trace and arrest the accused,” said M Anilkumar, Cantonment CI. As per sources, Akhil’s health condition is stable. He told the doctor that Sivaranjith stabbed him and Naseem assisted him. The police could not record his statement as the doctor-in-charge of ICU denied permission. The doctor told officers that statements could be taken once he was shifted from the ICU to a room.

Police report against college

The police report about the lack of an anti-ragging squad in the college following the suicide attempt of a first-year student two months ago came to the fore on Saturday. The report was prepared by Anilkumar, who said it was sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the suicide bid.

The report was sent to UGC through the college principal mentioning the institution’s shortcomings. It also said the college authorities never inform the police immediately if there is violence or any such incident on campus.

After Friday’s incident, the college witnessed unprecedented protests against the SFI which has been accused of controlling the institution for decades with an iron fist. Akhil was stabbed during an altercation over a petty issue allegedly involving SFI members. An embarrassed SFI leadership disbanded its unit in the college and promised an inquiry.

AISF forms its first unit in college

AISF constituted its first unit in the college on Saturday. The Secretariat march against the violence on campus by AISF turned violent after protesters tried to pull down the police barricade in front of the main gate. The police had to use water cannon twice to disperse agitators. ABVP also conducted a march and staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat.