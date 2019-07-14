Probe on into newborn’s discarded body

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team headed by Vilappilshala CI VS Sajimon on Saturday began a probe into the incident in which a newborn’s decomposed body wrapped in plastic was found on a private property at Oottukuzhi in Vilappilshala here. According to the preliminary findings of the team, set up by the Rural police in the incident’s wake, the infant’s body may have been dumped by parents themselves.

“A detailed investigation is on. We are weighing all options. The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” the CI said. Officers said the body was found among the bushes on the property belonging to Bobby around 5.30 pm on Friday. The body was found dismembered and badly bruised which police believe is due to mauling by stray dogs. Forensic experts visited the spot. The autopsy will be carried out on Sunday.