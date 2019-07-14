Question papers in schools, Plus II set to become simpler

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the High Court directed the state government to do away with grace marks in SSLC and Plus II examinations, the Education Department is all set to bring in changes in the pattern of question papers in all examinations making it simpler for students. The government decided to change the pattern of question papers as the court directive is likely to affect results. A source in the General Education Department said that Minister C Raveendranath has directed teachers to prepare question papers so that students could write exams without fear of scoring low marks.

The minister had told teachers that students have different talents and capabilities and hence the current pattern of question papers should be changed. He also instructed the teachers that student-friendly question papers should be prepared on the basis of the guidelines put forth by the General Education Rejuvenation Mission.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) has been tasked with preparing new models of question papers from lower primary to high school level. As per the plan, three patterns of question papers would be made for each subject. A P Kuttykrishnan, Project Director, SSA, said directives were issued to teachers, who are in charge of setting question papers, to make them easy so that students can write answers easily. “SSA has been directed to prepare the question paper pattern at the school level.

We will focus on term exams first. We have started forming groups of teachers at the district level. We hope to start the process soon,” he said. Last Wednesday, the High Court had ordered the state government to implement the directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to stop awarding grace marks to students appearing in Class X and Class XII board examinations except in cases where there is ambiguity in questions.

A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, told Express that the pattern of question papers would be changed in SSLC and Plus II examinations as well. “The minister had directed that question papers should not experiment with students. So the basic pattern of question papers will be changed at the school level, SSLC and Plus II. Students have different tastes and talents.

So a particular kind of question paper may not help judge the talent of students. We propose to implement it this academic year itself so that it could also reflect positively in the results,” he said. He said the government has sought a report from SCERT related to the court directive to scrap grace marks. “We have not taken a decision on doing away with grace marks. We have sought a report from SCERT and we will take prompt action based on the findings in the report,” Shahjahan said.