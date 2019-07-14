Home States Kerala

Reduced monsoon forces load shedding for two days straight

With the volume of power from the central pool having reduced, the state witnessed load shedding for the second consecutive day.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the volume of power from the central pool having reduced, the state witnessed load shedding for the second consecutive day. Power was restricted from 8 pm to10 pm on Saturday. Minister for Electricity MM Mani had informed media that load shedding would come into effect as the state was facing acute shortage of rains.

With a reduced monsoon, power generation from hydel projects has come down considerably in the state. “Though power can be availed from other states, the lack of proper transmission lines has led to the shortage in supply,” added Mani. A high-level meeting will be held on July 15 to review the situation in the state and to take corrective measures.

KSEB Officers Association president J Sathyarajan said, “We are facing shortage owing to a reduced monsoon, but now we are providing power to consumers. We require an average of 75,000 million units of power per day and the maximum we can bring through our existing infrastructure is 67,000 million units. Sometimes there will be shortage in places from where we could buy power. This forces us to implement restrictions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB load shedding monsoon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp