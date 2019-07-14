Reduced monsoon forces load shedding for two days straight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the volume of power from the central pool having reduced, the state witnessed load shedding for the second consecutive day. Power was restricted from 8 pm to10 pm on Saturday. Minister for Electricity MM Mani had informed media that load shedding would come into effect as the state was facing acute shortage of rains.

With a reduced monsoon, power generation from hydel projects has come down considerably in the state. “Though power can be availed from other states, the lack of proper transmission lines has led to the shortage in supply,” added Mani. A high-level meeting will be held on July 15 to review the situation in the state and to take corrective measures.

KSEB Officers Association president J Sathyarajan said, “We are facing shortage owing to a reduced monsoon, but now we are providing power to consumers. We require an average of 75,000 million units of power per day and the maximum we can bring through our existing infrastructure is 67,000 million units. Sometimes there will be shortage in places from where we could buy power. This forces us to implement restrictions.”