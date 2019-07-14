Selection of Reliance General Insurance raises eyebrows

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The choice of Reliance General Insurance (RGI) for running the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) this year has been greeted with incredulity by hospitals. And the state government’s decision to implement Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati in 2019-20 fiscal through Reliance General Insurance will create more headaches as the insurance company is known for not settling claims in a lenient manner, it is being pointed out.

At the same time, organisations like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association have come out with the demand that the state government should run the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi.

“It was Reliance General Insurance which implemented the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) scheme, leading to confusion and complaints. They are known for withholding claims for lame reasons and delaying payments. It is appalling that the same agency is implementing Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati,” said a Health Department officer. According to the officer, lack of provision to appeal to the District Grievance Redressal Cell against rejection of claims will also create more problems for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi beneficiaries.