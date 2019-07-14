Speaker, SFI national president condemn campus violence

Home States Kerala

 For the violent incident in University College, the SFI has earned condemnation not only from its rivals, but also from the Left camp. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the violent incident in University College, the SFI has earned condemnation not only from its rivals, but also from the Left camp. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, himself a former SFI office-bearer, was among those who denounced the violence on the campus.

“My heart pains. My head hangs low in shame. Using your dagger, you have spilled darkness on the loving moonlight of lakhs of youth. You have crushed under your feet the creative youth of this land,” Sreeramakrishnan wrote in a Facebook without naming SFI.

He asked the perpetrators which ideology was driving them. Without naming them, the Speaker exhorted the SFI leadership to show the wisdom not to bear the stench and defile themselves.  SFI national president V P Sanu, who was the first to announce disciplinary action against the college’s SFI unit, said the wrongdoing by SFI leaders on the campus could never be justified. In a Facebook post, Sanu said SFI would never protect criminals.

‘Will fight for justice’
Chandran, Akhil’s father, said he would go ahead with the criminal case to ensure justice for his son. Though Chandran initially claimed CPM district leaders had spoken to him regarding the case, he later retracted it. Akhil’s mother Jijula said the attack on her son was a clear attempt to kill him.

