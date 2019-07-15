Kerala officials too give two hoots to environmental laws

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Collector recently directed authorities to take strict action against violators destroying the environment, but how effective the laws related to it are and the state of water bodies in the city remain the moot point. With canals, backwaters, lakes and sea forming a major share of the city's geographical richness, polluted water bodies is a serious concern.

According to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the Periyar stretch from Aluva to Eloor, Kadambrayar and Chithrapuzha have been identified as pollution stretches due to the lack of proper waste management and sewage treatment units in the city.

“The sewage treatment plant in Aluva is not functioning properly after the floods. Earlier, the treated water was discharged to the river but now, the untreated sewage goes directly into the river.

Mostly, sewage from households is being discharged into canals which eventually pollute the river,” said an official from SPCB.

According to retired Justice Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman of the regional monitoring committee mandated by National Green Tribunal, discolouration of water bodies — which is one of the best indicators of pollution — is mainly due to algae formation.

“Discharge of sewage into the river causes the formation of algae. Not just industrial waste but untreated sewage also causes discolouration.

"In addition, the huge piles of plastic waste dumped in Kalamassery Municipality dumping yard could leach to the Thoompunkal stream and pollute the Periyar,” he said.

Domestic waste forms a major chunk of river pollutants in the city and the monitoring committee points to the lack of effective material collection facility in the city.

“Segregating waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable and door-to-door collection are the responsibilities of local governing bodies. To prevent waste dumping in the city, the material collection facility should be strengthened,” he said.

Despite having stringent laws to prevent pollution, not many cases have been filed against people or institutions flouting these.

As per the Environment Protection Act of 1986, offence is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and a maximum imprisonment of five years.

“Section 19 of the Act prohibits the court from taking action unless there is a complaint from the district collector, additional district magistrate or pollution control board. However, no district collector has filed an FIR against environment violators till date,” said advocate Harish Vasudevan.

However, the State Pollution Control Board claims to have filed a case against the Kalamassery waste dumping yard for not following essential safety norms.

Though the case was filed a decade ago, the cross-examination and further court proceedings have not taken place yet. “When the proceedings happen through court, it takes a lot of time and does not seem an effective remedy,” said one of the chief engineers at the SPCB.

As per the National Green Tribunal directive, the effective remedy is to levy compensation for environmental degradation as per the intensity of the damage caused. “When the case goes to court, the verdict does not come in time.

Therefore, an effective way is to levy environmental compensation,” the monitoring committee chairman said. Meanwhile, the Kalamassery municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal said the state of the waste dumping yard has improved.

“The pollution control board had warned us to segregate plastic waste and a fine is imposed on us. But, we have bought the shredding machine and the state is not as bad as in 2015,” she said.