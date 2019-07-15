Kerala's contribution to India's ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Chandrayaan-2, a moon-lander and rover mission, from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the wee hours on Monday, around six Kerala natives are among those working hard at the Space Centre to make the dream a reality.

These six key figures are behind the GSLV MkIII which carries Chandrayaan 2 to its designated orbit. The three-stage vehicle is India’s most powerful launcher to date and is capable of launching 4-tonne class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MARK-III (GSLV Mk-III)

Height:43.43 m

Lift-off mass: 640 tonnes

Payload Fairing (PLF)

Chandrayaan 2 Composite Module

C25 Cryogenic stage

S200 Solid rocket boosters

L110 liquid stage

Chandrayaan-2’s rover is a six-wheel robotic vehicle, Pragyan, which is Sanskrit for ‘wisdom’. It can travel up to 500 m at a speed of 1 cm per second and uses solar energy to function. It can communicate with the lander.