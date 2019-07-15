Home States Kerala

Kerala's cooperative sector fails to set up Internal Complaints Committee

The Cooperative Department, argues it has passed on the message to cooperative societies and cooperative banks.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the state government’s push for women’s empowerment and emancipation, the moot question is whether indeed the state’s cooperative institutions, ranging from primary cooperative societies to the state cooperative bank, have constituted the Internal Complaints Committees to look into women harassment cases.  

This should be viewed against the backdrop of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act notified by Government of India in 2013. Under this, the state government should notify a District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/ District Collector/ Deputy Collector as the district officer to carry out the powers and provisions of the Act and this officer is responsible for ensuring a safe workplace.

The Act provides for setting up two committees —Internal Complaints Committee and(ICC) Local Complaints Committee(LCC) -- both of which must have 50 per cent representation of women.

In Kerala there are around 15,000 cooperative institutions which include 54 urban cooperative banks, 1,546 primary cooperative banks, with four to five branches under each entity, and 9,750- odd primary cooperative societies and district cooperative banks.

All these cooperative institutions come under the purview of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.  Curiously, most of them have not complied with rule for constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee.

And if indeed the committee has been constituted, the names of the members have not be displayed mandatory under the Act.

V A Ramesh of the pro-CITU State Cooperative Employees’ Union said, “I don’t think Internal Complaints Committee has been constituted by cooperative societies and we have not got directives from the department regarding the same.”

Similarly, Reji Thomas, president of Iraviperoor east cooperative bank, Tiruvalla, one of the state’s largest cooperative banks, told Express,” We have not constituted an Internal Complaints Committee and we have not got the necessary directives.”

The Cooperative Department, argues it has passed on the message to cooperative societies and cooperative banks.

“The department has already constituted the Internal Complaints Committee and we have conveyed the message to cooperative bodies,” a senior officer said.

V K Jayasree, State Cooperative Registrar, said she assumed charge only a few days ago and hence has to look into the issue before making a comment.

With most of the office-bearers of the cooperative institutions not in the know regarding the setting up of  Internal Complaints Committee, it is interesting to note how the Cooperative Department is dragging its feet on the issue.

Congress leader Karakulam Krishnapillai, told Express, “I don’t know about the constitution of  Internal Complaints Committee and whether it has been set up in the banks and societies controlled by us.”

Consequences of non-constitution of ICC

Section 26 of the Act stipulates that where the employer fails inter alia to constitute the Internal Complaints Committee(ICC), he shall be punishable with fine of upto Rs 50,000  and for repeated violation of same offence there could be cancellation of the licence or withdrawal, or non-renewal or approval or cancellation of the registration by the government.

In the case of Gayatri Balaswamy vs ISG, Novasoft Technologies Ltd (Mad) the Madras High Court awarded a hefty compensation to the aggrieved women employee for non-constitution of the ICC. It is to be noted that the HC ordered compensation of Rs 1. 68 crore for non-constitution of the ICC.

