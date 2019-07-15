Home States Kerala

Long-awaited Chellanji Bridge at Kerala's Nanniyode take shape

The construction of the 148.25-metre-long Chellanji Bridge at Nanniyode will aid tourists visiting Varkala Beach and Ponmudi Hills.

Chellanji Bridge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the 148.25-metre-long Chellanji Bridge at Nanniyode will aid tourists visiting Varkala Beach and Ponmudi Hills. Instead of a detour via Nedumangad, one can travel from Varkala to Ponmudi through Attingal, Venjarammoodu, Nanniyode and Vithura.

The bridge is being constructed across the Vamanapuram river and connects Nanniyode, Kallara, Panavoor, Pullambara, Pangode and Peringammala panchayats.

However, the project has been long-awaited. Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan laid the foundation stone of the bridge in April 2010.

The project was conceived with the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) with an initial funding of Rs 11 crore. But the construction was delayed due to various reasons. “The bridge will pave way for the overall development of the region.” said D K Murali, Vamanapuram MLA, who is instrumental in reviving the project.

The opposition has criticised the decision to construct the bridge without completing approach roads. “One approach road to Chellanji bridge is not secure enough,” said Anand Jayan, opposition leader of district panchayat.

According to Murali, work for the other approach road will begin soon. The proposal for funding the approach road is being reviewed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Chippanchira Bridge

Along with the Chellanji Bridge, a new bridge at Chippanchira has been completed near Palode.

The new bridge replaces the old iron bridge constructed during the British period to connect Thiruvananthapuram to Sengottai in Tamil Nadu.

The old bridge was rendered unsafe. However, there are demands to conserve the old bridge for its historic value.  The new bridge is expected to ease the traffic congestion at Thiruvananthapuram-Sengottai road and provide connectivity to residents in Peringammala, Pangode, Kallara and Nanniyode. The bridge is 51 metres long. 

It was constructed at a cost of Rs 6.97 crore and designed by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The bridge has 250-metre-long approach roads on either side.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran will inaugurate both bridges on July 25.

