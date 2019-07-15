Missing Guruvayur temple conch returns by post

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a curious incident, the authorities of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday received a parcel containing a sankhu (conch), which had gone missing around a year ago.

“The conch was kept near the high-mast pole inside the temple and it was accessible to all devotees. Someone would’ve taken it and now corrected their fault,” said Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas. The parcel was sent from Vijayawada, but it did not contain any address. “When we receive such gifts, we place them for auction. So I called the person who uses the conch in the temple to determine its price. That time, he told that it was the lost Sankhu,” he said.