More lookout notices against Kerala SFI workers likely after University College stabbing incident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the attempt to murder case against SFI workers is likely to release the lookout notice of more students who were involved in the crime.

The police have so far issued notice against eight people, including the one who had stabbed the student and the other who handed over the weapon.

The police FIR said there were about 30 people who were involved in the violence that led to the stabbing.

Though one was arrested from his residence in the city, the police are yet to ascertain the identity of many others.

Once their identities are verified, more notices will be issued, said an officer privy to the probe.

Victim is still in the ICU, police yet to record a statement.

The police are yet to record the statements of Akhil as he is in ICU. The doctors attending to him have told police that they can take statements after two days.

However, doctors have conveyed to the police the statement that was given to them by Akhil.The statement was given by the doctor in writing.

Police sources said the victim clearly said it was Sivarenjith who stabbed him with a knife while Naseem and others had held him.

Meanwhile, a Special Branch has been constituted to probe the allegation that Sivarenjith, who had stabbed Akhil, and Naseem, the second accused, had manipulated with the examination for the post of Police Constable in the Armed Battalion,

Sivarenjith had secured first rank in the exam, while Naseem bagged 28th rank. The exam was for posts in Kasargod and the duo were allotted centres in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The Special Branch will check whether the duo had got their exam centres in Thiruvananthapuram under any influence.

Since the hall tickets of the two were revised ones, information will be sought from the PSC on the matter.

Doctor becomes mediator

SFI promises change

SFI has promised to mend its ways.

“We have stripped the SFI workers involved in the violence from the outfit’s primary membership. SFI has requested the Chief Minister to initiate a probe into the clash. SFI has realised the errors committed by its workers and will take corrective measures,” said A R Riyas, chairman of students’ union, University of Kerala.

Kanam’s advice

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said every political party should be given space in campus politics to function.

Freedom should be equal to everyone. The majoritarianism of a few should not be encouraged. Unfortunately, the politics of debate has made way for the politics of violence on the state’s campuses.”