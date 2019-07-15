Home States Kerala

Parents to seek CBI over Kerala television anchor's mysterious death

The parents, who suspect foul play in their daughter, Marin Babu’s death, are now planning to approach the court for a CBI probe since they no longer have faith in the ongoing probe.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The tardy probe into the death of television anchor and beauty pageant contestant Marin Babu, 29, due to alleged suicide is fast proving to be the latest embarrassment for the state police. who have already suffered a major loss of face in several cases.

Irked by the slow pace of investigation, the incident occurred on November 9 last year, Marydas Babu and Elizabeth Babu, Marin’s parents, called upon the authorities to fast-track the inquiry.

The parents, who suspect foul play in their daughter’s death, are now planning to approach the court for a CBI probe since they no longer have faith in the ongoing probe.

“We suspect it to be a case of murder. Marin and Abhilash’s marriage was on the rocks and she was planning to get a divorce,” said Marydas Babu, who runs a furniture shop in Varapuzha.

"Marin’s parents said an apparent discrepancy in the autopsy report and what they had witnessed at Marin’s flat in Alappuzha where she purportedly took the extreme step. According to them, a faded yellow plastic rope, folded into two with a slip knot, was seen tied around the neck.

“However, Marin was found hanging from a red-coloured shawl tied around the ceiling fan.  Besides, her neck and hands bore injury marks. She was just 155 cm(5’2) tall and it would not have been possible for her to dangle the rope from the fan without another person’s help.

"Moreover, her glasses remained intact and a chair was seen beside the bed. Only if the chair was placed atop the bed could she have reached upto the fan. Above all, it is said the apartment’s main door was left ajar. It couldn’t have happened as Marin used to bolt the door,” said her mother.

Marin’s mobile phone, laptop, and other belongings were not handed over to the parents. Also, the CCTV footage from the apartment’s security cameras was not scoured by police.

After receiving the post-mortem report, mahassar and other documents the parents lodged a complaint with the DGP, IG and Kochi City Police Commissioner which was handed over to Alappuzha SP for conducting an inquiry.

According to the parents, the investigation has not reached anywhere and not even the statement of Marin’s husband was recorded.

As per the statement given by the couple’s neighbour, the couple used to quarrel over Marin’s inability to conceive.

“Under such circumstances, the police should have registered an FIR for domestic violence in the light of the parents’ complaint. But, they have not conducted an inquiry so far,” said advocate Premson Paul Manjamattom.

