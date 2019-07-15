Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet to begin in Kochi on July 19

Home States Kerala

The meet connects community members spread across the globe and helps them foster friendship and share ideas and inspirations to uphold Brahminical traditions.

The Tamil Brahmin’s Global Meet proclamation yatra which concluded at Edappally in Kochi on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet, which is to be held in Kochi from July 19 to 21, is expected to be a star-studded affair with several globally-renowned personalities figuring in the guest list.

Thirty-odd speakers at the event include Infosys co-founder Kris S Gopalakrishnan, Mahindra Finance vice-chairman and managing director Ramesh G Iyer, CEO of Association of Mutual Funds in India NS Venkatesh, Reliance Industries (Europe) managing director Mohan Murti and Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony.

“The meet connects community members spread across the globe and helps them foster friendship and share ideas and inspirations to uphold Brahminical traditions.

"The meet is also expected to open up new possibilities for economic and social upliftment of the community,” said Kerala Brahmana Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman.

He said Tamil Brahmins constitute about six per cent of the state’s population (around 10-12 lakh).

He said the meet focuses on setting up a global professional group which supports the community, helps younger generation in finding jobs and mentor them to take up higher responsibilities in their professional and social lives. 

“During the roadshows, we organised in Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi in May and June to invite participants for the meet, we found several CEOs, heads of financial institutions and senior executives from the community were working there for several years. However, they had not met each other even once. The meet helps these highly-influential individuals interact and contribute to society,” Raman said.

Sessions

On the first day, a session on ‘Vedic heritage’ is to be held. The second day has experts brainstorming  on topics such as ‘Innovation and economic development’, ‘Relevance of Chathurvarnyam and Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha’, ‘How to work on milestones’, ‘Life skills’, ‘Mould and move forward’, and ‘The relevance of art, music, literature in Brahminical life’.

On the concluding day, sessions on ‘Education system - A perspective’, and ‘Women empowerment’ are to be held.

Nearly 1,000 delegates from the country and abroad are expected to attend the event held at Hotel Marriott. Kerala High Court Justice V Chitambaresh will inaugurate the three-day event.

Flood relief

Raman said during last year’s flood in Kerala, the Tamil Brahmin community had contributed I10-12 crore for relief works and also helped those affected by the calamity.

