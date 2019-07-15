Home States Kerala

To keep houseboats stay afloat, Kerala tourism department comes up with rating move

The state government has decided to classify houseboats under silver, gold and diamond categories based on their overall quality and service they offer.

Published: 15th July 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala houseboats

Kerala houseboats

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is good news for tourists planning a houseboat ride in Kerala’s backwaters.

Facilities including size of rooms, standard of furniture, quality of service including food and beverages, safety and security measures and waste disposal will form the yardsticks for rating.

The classification will decide the amount houseboats can charge in various categories.

Tourism Director P Bala Kiran told Express: “We had a classification earlier based on a government order issued in 2000. The sector has not been following the directives of that order, which also became obsolete.”

The new move is expected to streamline the functioning of the sector, which has been facing criticism for the increasing incidents of fleecing of patrons and lack of eco-friendly measures, which are a must for the sector to remain sustainable.

“We hope to bring an end to the unhealthy practices in the sector. We’ll publicise the classification details on our website which the tourists can check. Moreover, the houseboats will have to display the classification certificate,” Bala Kiran said, adding the process would be completed before December 31.

Enforcement agencies will carry out periodical inspections and the licence of those houseboats that do not follow standards set by the classification will be suspended or cancelled.

The classification will also form the eligibility criterion for the houseboats to apply for 10 per cent investment subsidy from the government.

  • 850 GPS-fitted houseboats are operating in the state

  • 1,200 houseboats are offering services on the Vembanad Lake

  • The classification process is expected to be completed by December 31

