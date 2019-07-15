Home States Kerala

University College stabbing incident: Key accused Sivaranjith, Naseem held

 The police had issued a lookout notice against the accused students after all of them went into hiding immediately after the incident on Friday.

University College stabbing incident

University College stabbing incident accused Sivarenjith and Naseem being taken to the court by Cantonment police on July 15, 2019. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two expelled SFI leaders, accused of stabbing a student in the University College campus here, have landed in police net after evading arrest for nearly three days.

Sivaranjith and Naseem, former president and secretary respectively of SFI University College unit, were caught by police from Kesavadasapuram in the wee hours of Monday. Police said the duo later confessed that they stabbed Akhil, a final year degree student due to a sudden provocation. They also reportedly admitted to have had altercations with Akhil in the past.  

READ | ‘SFI should correct itself, CPM will not support the accused’, says Kodiyeri 

With the duo's arrest, five accused in the case are now in police custody.  The police had issued a lookout notice against the accused students after all of them went into hiding immediately after the incident on Friday.

College suspends students

University College suspended the seven students, all former SFI leaders, for an indefinite period. The disciplinary action came after they were listed as accused by police in the FIR relating to the stabbing incident.

Adhil, Adwaith, Aromal and Ijab, who were arrested by the police

College principal K Viswambaran had on Saturday itself hinted at the disciplinary action. The decision to suspend them was formally taken during the college council meeting held on Monday.

University orders probe

Meanwhile, the University of Kerala ordered a probe after a few answer-scripts and the official seal of the Physical Education Director of the varsity were found in the house of Sivaranjith, key accused in the stabbing case. 

The Vice Chancellor, who chaired a high level meet, said there were lapses on the part of the University College, affiliated to the university, in properly handing exam material handed over to it. The university clarified that no seal of any of its staff was missing, indicating that the seal found from the house was a fake one.

Meanwhile, the state public sevice commission is also in the dock after Sivaranjith topped the rank list of a police recruitment examination. Two other expelled SFI leaders also figured in the rank list raising questions on the credibility of the examination.
 
 

