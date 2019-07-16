A gastronomic endeavour to curry Onam flavour the traditional way

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: ‘Ona sadhya’ (traditional spread) served on Thiruvonam day -- high point of the 10-day Onam festivities -- evokes nostalgia among Malayalees world over. And coming home during Onam to partake of the festivities, including relishing the sumptuous sadhya, is ingrained in the Malayali psyche.

But paucity of time and lack of adequate knowledge in preparing the sadhya has often proved a spoiler to vacationers back home on a fleeting visit. Though ready-to-eat Onam sadhya is available in the market, the discerning ones, who prefer homely fare, find it rather unpalatable.

This is where Responsible Tourism Mission (RTM) has stepped in with the eponymously-titled ‘Experience Ethnic Cuisine’ initiative. Under this, RTM will provide the setting for serving homely Onam sadhya and traditional Kerala cuisine in village homes across the state. The RTM initiative is also meant to cater to foreign travellers out to experience ‘Brand Kerala’.

K Rupesh Kumar, RTM state coordinator, said those having a house with at least two-three bedrooms and attached washroom/toilet facility can register themselves with the mission to become part of the initiative.

“The project is intended to develop village tourism and generate jobs. The house owners having the necessary infrastructure to serve traditional food can register. The RTM will publish their address and contact number on its website. They should serve food prepared using locally available vegetables and other ingredients. If tourists are keen to join in the culinary exercise, the hosts should arrange for the same,” he said.

“Traditional cuisine has a major role in tourism development. And most of the tourists arriving in the state want to relish local dishes. But due to lack of alternatives, they are forced to rely on hotels. Lip-smacking ethnic Kerala food will be served in a homely ambiance under the RTM initiative,” Rupesh said.

RTM district coordinator S Harish said around 2,000 units will be registered statewide in the first phase. “ Kudumbashree members and individuals can register with the mission. We will publish their details on the official website and take steps to attract travellers from across the globe. The initiative will be continued even after Onam as part of the efforts to boost village tourism and generate employment to 20,000 to 30,000 people in the next three years,” he said.